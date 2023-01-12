DPP declines to charge Dorcas Rigathi's Facebook impersonator Blaise Wafula

The Director of Public prosecutions has declined to approve charges against a man who has been masquerading as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s spouse, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, online and fraudulently obtaining money from unsuspecting Kenyans.

Instead, the DPP yesterday directed the police investigators to close gaps in the case and tighten the evidence against the suspect, Mr Blaise Wafula, including recording of statements from the victims of the alleged fraud.

The suspect was released on a police bond. Prosecutor Allan Mogere directed the investigating officer to complete the investigations within 14 days.

The 23-year-old suspect had opened 14 Facebook accounts using the name of the DP’s spouse. The accounts have huge following as the least has 7,000 followers and the highest 27,000 followers.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the suspect was using the fake accounts to con unsuspecting Kenyans by offering non-existent education loans.

He used to ask the victims to pay Sh700 for registration and Sh2500 for application, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations says.

He committed the offence between September 2022 and January 2023, a charge sheet prepared by the DCI officer indicates.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday at his hideout in Soy, Uasin Gishu county, by DCI sleuths drawn from the Nairobi headquarter who tracked him using the cyber forensic analysis of digital data.

He was scheduled to answer to the charges of impersonation at the chief magistrate court in Milimani Nairobi.

Among the exhibits recovered from by the DCI is four mobile phones, three national identity cards of different persons, four simcards for Safaricom and Telkom.