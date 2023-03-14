Central Regional Commissioner insists two suspects were felled in ambush

Central region Commissioner Fredrick Shisia has admitted that the two Kigumo suspected gangsters were arrested and handcuffed.

He, however, adds that as the suspects were taking police officers to where their accomplices were hiding, all of them --officers and suspects-- were ambushed by heavy gunfire.

"In the process, our captives were felled by bullets (which we are) not able to ascertain from whose guns...it might be that their colleagues shot them," he said.

The RC's statement comes amid queries as to whether the two suspects were executed at point blank.

This is after photos from the scene first showed the two suspects subdued with their hands handicapped together while surrounded by armed police officers.

It is not yet clear how the suspects later managed to free themselves and stage a gunfight that left them sprawled dead according to pictures shared later by police.

The two were suspected to be part of a gang of four men who on Saturday morning robbed a Unaitas Sacco branch in Murang'a County and got away with millions of shillings, and a loaded rifle they dispossessed a police officer manning the premises.