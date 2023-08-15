Windfall for port staff as KPA set to pay Sh500m pending bonuses

The government is set to pay over 7,000 Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) workers Sh500 million in bonuses that have been accruing since 2021.

The bonuses, equivalent to one month's salary, have figured prominently in workers' grievances. Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the government was in the final stages of processing the bonuses in order to motivate the workers.

"Apart from equipping the various port facilities in the country, we have to look after the people who run them ... We cannot be a world-class port if we have disgruntled workers," said Mr Murkomen.

Dock Workers Union General Secretary Simon Sang said the last bonus was paid in 2019.

"We are expecting the bonuses for 2020/2021, which have been approved by the board but have been pending. We are happy that CS Murkomen is prioritising it and if the government uses the previous valuations, we are expecting about Sh480 million for the workers," said Mr Sang.

According to KPA data, Mombasa port handled 32.656 million tonnes of cargo in 2018/2019, which increased to over 35.563 million tonnes in 2021/2022.

Mr Murkomen said the government is investing heavily in various port facilities to increase throughput. He added that the port of Mombasa recorded a 3.3 per cent increase in cargo throughput in the first six months of this year as a result of huge infrastructure investments over the past few years.

In the first half of 2023, the port recorded a remarkable growth in cargo handled from 17.48 million tonnes in the first half of 2022 to an impressive 18.06 million tonnes this year, an increase of 584,554 tonnes or 3.3 per cent.

During the period under review, container traffic rose from 722,063 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 783,125 TEUs, an impressive increase of 8.5 per cent. Mr Murkomen said the figures reflected KPA's commitment to increasing efficiency.

"Our forecast to handle 34.5 million tonnes (1.4 per cent more than 2022) and 1.56 million TEUs (7.7 per cent growth from 2022) underlines our unwavering commitment to progress. These figures are more than statistics; they embody the momentum of our journey, the power of our strategies and the promise of even greater maritime achievements," said Mr Murkomen.

Speaking at the offloading of four ship-to-shore gantry cranes at the port of Mombasa, the CS said the government's investment was in line with its commitment to meet the ever-evolving needs of the port business.

The four cranes worth over Sh5.8 billion were bught from a Chinese firm, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Ltd (ZPMC) and are ready to be deployed at berth number 16. The four cranes arrived in Mombasa last week.