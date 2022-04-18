William Ruto takes break from politics to celebrate Easter in Mombasa

After a hectic week headlined by United Democratic Alliance nominations across the country, the DP spent the weekend in a resort he’s constructing in Shanzu with his wife Rachel.

Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani (left) and Rachel Ruto in Shanzu, Mombasa, on April 18, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

They were joined by Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, his deputy Fatuma Achani, MPs Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Khatib Mwashetani (Lungalunga) and Kwale senatorial hopeful Anthony Yama.

“Yes, they are in Mombasa. The DP invited them to his beach resort in Shanzu to celebrate Easter,” a source told Nation.Africa.

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya at his hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa, during Easter. Photo credit: Pool

Mr Mvurya, who is serving his second term, is coordinating Kenya Kwanza Coalition campaigns in Coast. Ms Achani is seeking to succeed her boss on a UDA ticket.

Their meeting comes barely a few days after they deliberated on UDA aspirants in the county, where they handed direct tickets to civic, parliamentary, senatorial and gubernatorial hopefuls.

Primaries were only conducted in Ukunda, Mwavumbo and Gombato-Bongwe wards. At the weekend, Ms Bibi Masha was given a direct ticket to contest the Kwale Woman Rep seat following opinion polls that had reportedly placed her ahead of Ms Zainab Chitsangi.

Deputy President William Ruto (left) with Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani at his hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa, on April 18, 2022

“I would like to appreciate Ms Chitsangi for her courage to step down and support me. This is victory for the party and Kwale County,” she said.

Reports indicate that Mr Anthony Yama has also been promised a direct ticket in the senatorial race, although former Coast Development Authority chairperson Mshenga Ruga is also interested in the seat.