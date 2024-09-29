Where is she? Taxi driver and her vehicle go missing

Police in Mombasa have launched investigations into the disappearance of a taxi driver who went missing on Thursday while ferrying a client.

Police spokesperson Resila Onyango on Sunday said Ms Victoria Mumbua Muloki, 35, was driving a white Nissan Serena, registration number KDQ 182F, when she disappeared.

The driver’s last communication, according to police, was when she was in Samburu, Kwale County.

“The last time she made a call she indicated that she was at Samburu town, Kwale County, to drop a client. Since that time, her whereabouts, together with the said motor vehicle, remain unknown,” Dr Onyango stated.

Samburu town is located about 66 kilometres from Mombasa Central Business District.

Ms Muloki’s disappearance was reported at the Makupa Police Station in Mombasa by her mother.

Sources within the police circles told Nation.Africa that the vehicle had earlier been spotted in Kondele area in Kisumu County.

A police signal has since been sent to all stations across the country as detectives intensify their search for the woman who had found success in the male-dominated taxi business.

Police have also called on the public to report any information they may have about the incident.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the vehicle was still under the registration of a showroom in Mombasa and the dealers are also involved in the search.

“The police are liaising with the motor vehicle showroom tracking personnel to assist in the tracking of the motor vehicle,” Dr Onyango added.