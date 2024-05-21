Strong winds from Tropical Storm Ialy cause havoc in Coast

Strong winds brought about by the Tropical Storm Ialy caused damages to property in different parts of the coastal region.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had predicted that the storm which was initially observed north of Madagascar Island in the Indian Ocean last Friday would have an impact in Kenya.

Coastal counties of Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale are expected to be significantly affected throughout the week, according to an alert issued by the meteorological department.

In Mombasa, strong winds fell trees in different parts of the town as some buildings had their roofs blown off.

Among those affected was the Mbaraki Girls Comprehensive School within the CBD where tree branches fell and part of the roof blown off from one of the buildings.

Roofs blown away and tree branches fall at Mbaraki Girls Comprehensive School in Mombasa County. The weatherman forecasted that the area is expected to experience strong winds and substantial amount of rains due to tropical storm Ialy that's in the Indian Ocean.

Residents in Mtopanga estate, Kisauni Sub-county, were left in darkness after the wind fell a coconut tree through electricity supply cables while in Ganjoni, a section of the road was blocked for hours after a tree fell.

In Kilifi county, a vehicle was damaged at the county commissioner’s office after the roof of the parking area was destroyed.

Part of the iron sheet roof flew towards electricity cables, causing a blackout as trees were also falling.

Security officials led by Deputy County Commissioner Samuel Mutisya and Sub-county police commander Kenneth Maina, rushed to secure the scene and assess the damage.

"We started witnessing strong winds from yesterday that have destroyed several houses and fallen trees and we will continue to witness the strong winds for some days as informed by the meteorological department," Mr Mutisya said.

In Kwale, at least 19 fishermen escaped death by a whisker after their boat capsized in the Indian Ocean.

According to Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Ng'etich, the incident happend in Vanga, Lungalunga when faulty boat got worsened by the strong winds experienced.

"The boat has a hole on it and water began filling it. The winds made it worse that made the boat capsize. Luckily all the fishermen were saved," he told the Nation.

He said the fishermen were rescued by Kenya Coast Guard Services officers.

No injuries or deaths were recorded in all the incidents reported.

Maritime security teams were on high alert in the Coast region after the meteorological department issued a cautionary advisory against maritime activities due to the impact of Tropical Storm Ialy.

The warning issued to maritime operators in Kenya on Tuesday morning followed a forecast indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall and turbulent sea conditions throughout the week.

Marine operators, especially small boat users were warned that the heavy rainfall will be accompanied by strong southerly winds, large ocean waves, and hazardous sea conditions.

“Due to Tropical Storm Ialy, expect south-easterly winds at 10-30 knots over Kenyan and Tanzanian waters. Wave heights will range from 1.5 to 3.6 meters, creating moderate to strong sea conditions,” stated Dr David Gikungu, Director of Meteorological Service.

Small boats and marine crafts are advised to avoid deep-sea areas throughout the forecast period.

“Fresh to strong breezes with wind speeds of 10 to 30 knots are expected, and wave heights could reach up to 12 feet. These conditions pose a high risk to small vessels and maritime activities," warned Dr Gikungu.

The storm is coming just about two weeks after coastal counties experienced moderate effects of Cyclone Hidaya which caused damages from floods and strong winds in the neighbouring Tanzania.

According to the meteorological department, the mainland in Kenya's coastal region is normally not at a high risk as compared to other countries neighbouring the Indian Ocean when such events occur in the ocean.

"By the laws of physics, cyclones cannot come very close to the equator (within 5 degrees south or 5 degrees north, approximately 480 km from the equator)," the department stated.

Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to exceed 30 millimetres in 24 hours across various regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands both west and east of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

Counties likely to experience severe conditions include Kisumu, Homabay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, and Nandi.

The public is also advised to stay informed through regular updates from the Meteorological Department and local authorities.