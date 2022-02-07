Spare the rod: Magoha warns teachers against caning learners

Education CS George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned teachers and school heads against caning learners, saying it is a criminal offence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.