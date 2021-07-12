Shahbal seeks Joho backing for governor seat in night meeting

Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal has stepped up his appeal to Governor Hassan Joho for endorsement of his gubernatorial candidature in next year’s elections.

Just a day after officially tendering his resignation from the ruling Jubilee Party, Mr Shahbal met Governor Joho in his house for dinner, where only a select few people attended to discuss the businessman’s 2022 political strategy.

Mr Shahbal quit Jubilee in preparation to join the opposition ODM, on whose ticket he plans to run for the Mombasa governor seat.

The businessman will, however, have to fight it out with Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir to secure the ODM ticket.

Work together

“Mr Joho invited Shahbal on Thursday night at his home. They discussed several issues including ways to work together for the betterment of the county,” said a source who attended the dinner meeting but sought anonymity citing confidentiality of the discussions.

Mr Joho, who is serving his second and final term, had appeared to favour Mr Nassir’s candidature for the seat until recently when Mr Shahbal announced plans to decamp to ODM.

Mr Shahbal is hoping to outwit other contestants for the ODM ticket, which is considered an almost sure bet for winning the seat since it is the dominant political party in the coast region.

The meeting at Mr Joho’s residence in Nyali started around 8pm and included discussions on Mombasa County politics and the continuation of Mr Joho’s incomplete development projects.

The meeting came after Mr Shahbal had officially tendered his resignation as a Jubilee member on Wednesday, the party which he used in 2017 to contest Mombasa governor seat, emerging second after Mr Joho.

Welcomed to ODM

Party leader Raila Odinga has already welcomed the businessman back to ODM and assured him of free and fair nominations, as the party seeks a suitable candidate to replace Mr Joho next year.

As it is, party loyalty does not appear to be a major factor in the ODM nominations as more people whose key strength seems to be financial stability join the race for the party’s tickets in Mombasa.

Contacted for comment, Mr Shahbal thanked the governor for the dinner invite, noting that they had “fruitful deliberations on the development of Mombasa County.”

The businessman said Mr Joho also supported and welcomed him to ODM.

“In his capacity (Joho) as the ODM deputy party leader, he welcomed my move to join the party. I assure him of my total support towards his efforts to unite the coastal region,” said Mr Shahbal.

The two were joined by the Mombasa County Executive for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works Taufiq Balala, Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and Governor Joho’s advisor David Odada.

Buxton project

They also discussed the Sh6 billion ongoing Buxton Point Project that is being spearheaded by Mr Shahbal.

A day before, Mr Shahbal had sent his resignation letter as a member of the Jubilee Party addressed to the secretary of the party. “I wish to thank the Jubilee Party for the support offered to me. In exercise of my constitutional legal rights, I hereby wish to resign as a member of Jubilee party,” read the letter seen by the Nation.

Their meeting happened a week after Mr Joho attended an NHIF funds drive hosted by Mr Nassir in Mombasa, where some ODM politicians supported Mr Nassir for the gubernatorial seat in 2022.

However, Mr Joho did not make clear his preferred successor.

“My brother, you have heard your fellow politicians, they have said they support you. I just want to tell you, I pray for you that all their prayers be heard,” said Mr Joho.

Mr Odinga declared the party would hold free and fair nominations.

Mr Nassir on Friday held a consultative meeting with ODM party officials in Mombasa. In attendance were chairpersons for various constituencies, youth and women league leadership and Mombasa ward representatives.

The Mombasa gubernatorial ticket has attracted other leaders, including Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo and former Senator Hassan Omar.



