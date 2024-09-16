Revealed: How two Shakahola suspects in custody died

Two Shakahola suspects, who were among the 95 people being prosecuted for the deaths of hundreds of followers of the Good News International church (GNI), succumbed to cancer and Tuberculosis.

Edison Safari Munyambo, also known as Baba Sifa, and Ms Mary Charo Mbita, were being held at Shimo La Tewa Prison together with their accomplices at the time of their death.

Documents produced in court on Monday show that Munyambo succumbed to Metastatic malignancy (cholangiocarcinoma), a rare and aggressive type of cancer that originates in the bile ducts.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was Metastatic malignancy, most likely cholangiocarcinoma,” said Government pathologist Johansen Oduor in a report filed in court.

The death certificate shows that Munyambo passed away on August 19 at Shimo la Tewa Health Centre, while receiving treatment.

The 42-year-old was the second suspect to die in custody since about 95 people were charged in connection with the mass deaths in the forest.

The document describes his appearance as a wasted body with jaundice, and that his family was allowed to collect and bury the body on September 3.

On the other hand, further documents show that Ms Charo succumbed to pulmonary tuberculosis.

Ms Charo was the first suspect to die while in prison custody. The 40-year-old woman was also diagnosed with anemia.

Anemia is a condition characterised by a deficiency of healthy red blood cells, which results in insufficient oxygen being carried to the body's tissues. This condition can lead to symptoms such as fatigue and weakness.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was pulmonary tuberculosis, secondary to anemia,” stated the report.

Court records also indicate that sometime in February or thereabouts, Ms Charo was diagnosed with severe dehydration after being on a hunger strike for several days.

She was subsequently referred to and admitted to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised care due to her underlying conditions.

However, it appeared that the suspect’s condition did not improve, as she was pronounced dead four months later.

Ms Charo was the first to die in custody in June this year after the state filed numerous criminal charges against 95 individuals over the deaths of more than 429 members of the GNI associated with cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

The two bodies have been released to their families for burial following the completion of medical examinations.

Charo’s and Munyambo's names have been removed from the charge sheet.

The court has dropped all charges against them following a request from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), stating that the two are no longer alive and therefore cannot be prosecuted for the deaths of hundreds of believers in the vast Shakahola forest.

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku removed the names of the two suspects after the prosecution presented burial permits and death certificates for the two suspects.

The two were among the 95 suspects charged with 283 counts of manslaughter in Mombasa court.

They are also facing several charges, including torture and cruelty against children, violation of the Basic Education Act, terrorism, radicalization, membership in a terrorist group, and murder.

While Mackenzie and his accomplices continue to battle the numerous charges, Charo and Munyambo have evaded the earthly judgment that awaits the rest of the group once the court finishes hearing the case against them.

The two deceased individuals were charged alongside Mackenzie for the mass killings of GNI members during an intense fasting period in the Shakahola forest between 2022 and 2023.

Witnesses, in this case, have testified in court that GNI followers began flocking to the forest early in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic struck the country.

Investigators have alleged that Mackenzie, the leader of the suspected cult, may have exploited the coronavirus pandemic, which the country faced between 2019 and 2020, to relocate his followers from Furunzi in Malindi town to the forest before starving them to death.

Witnesses who have appeared in court have stated that life in the forest was good until January 2023 when Mackenzie announced the commencement of a total fast that resulted in the deaths of over 429 people, including children.

The court has been told that to maintain control over his followers, Mackenzie used threats to compel them to starve.

The court also heard that those who disobeyed the fasting orders were beaten to death or tied and subjected to harsh treatment.

The court has been informed further that Mackenzie recruited a group of youths amongst his followers to enforce the fasting. These youths ensured that no follower left the forest or consumed food or even drank water to quench their thirst.

According to Mackenzie’s orders, as recounted in court, children were to begin the fast, followed by youths, women, and men, before Mackenzie and his family concluded it.