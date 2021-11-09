Port workers to down tools in pay row

KPA workers

Dock Workers Union Secretary-General Simon Sang is carried shoulder-high by striking Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) workers at the KPA yard in Mombasa on July 2, 2015. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

More than 5,000 workers at East Africa’s biggest port are set to down their tools over a pay rise dispute with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

