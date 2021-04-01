Police recover beams vandalised from Makupa bridge, arrest two

Security agents in Mombasa recovered parts of vandalized steel beams from the Makupa after raiding two scrap metal dealers along the Mbaraki area on Thursday afternoon. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.
By  Wachira Mwangi

Police in Mombasa have recovered parts of the metal beams vandalized from the Makupa Causeway bridge a fortnight ago.
 
Mombasa County Deputy Police Commander Joseph Chebii and a team from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) raided two scrap metal dealers along Mbaraki area, in Mombasa on Thursday afternoon, where they recovered a beam and other cut out steel beams, believed to have been from the vandalized bridge.
 
“We have recovered some stolen items that we believe are parts of the vandalized material from the Makupa Bridge. For the last two weeks, we have been on the lookout and from our intelligence, today we managed to trace some of the heavy metals here,” Mr Chebii said.
 
Speaking during the raid at scrap metal dealer shops, Mr Chebii said they have already arrested 2 culprits, while one escaped before they got to the scene.
 
“We have confiscated metal bars, copper wires, and a gas cylinder which we believe was used in cutting the metal beams,” Mr Chebii said as he warned scrap metal dealers and vandals against destroying public utilities.
 

