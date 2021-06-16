Police in Mombasa holding woman over teens murder

Ms Faiza Ali Hassan a suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Najma Abdullahi appears in a Mombasa Court on June 15, 2021. Police have requested to have her detained for 14 days pending investigations. Ms Faiza was last seen with the deceased on the evening of June 9 in Changamwe area. She was arrested in Nairobi on June 13.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.
By  Brian Ocharo

Detectives in Mombasa are holding a key suspect linked to the murder of 19-year-old Najma Abdullahi, whose body was found in Changamwe last week.

