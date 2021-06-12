Teen girl missing for 3 days found dead in Changamwe

Crime scene

The teenager's family said the body was found at the Dongo Kundu bypass.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

A 19-year-old girl who went missing three days ago has been found dead in Changamwe, Jomvu Sub-county, Mombasa.

