Teen girl missing for 3 days found dead in Changamwe

A 19-year-old girl who went missing three days ago has been found dead in Changamwe, Jomvu Sub-county, Mombasa.

Changamwe OCS Flabio Karimi said the girl likely died in a road accident.

"The accident occurred within Jomvu. We are waiting for more details and a post mortem report,” he said, adding the body was taken to the mortuary at Port Reitz Hospital.

A police report seen by the Nation identifies the girl as Najma Abdullahi and says she went missing on June 9.

"She was last seen at Changamwe National Housing wearing a black dress, a white scarf and black rubber shoes," reads an entry in occurrence book number 30/10/06/2021 at Changamwe Police Station.

The teenager's family said the body was found at the Dongo Kundu bypass, with bruises on the head, teeth knocked out and blood stains at the mouth and nose.

The family had reported the incident at Changamwe police station under OB number

Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) is helping the family to conduct the postmortem to determine the cause of death.