Normal service resumes as 246 Italian tourists land in Mombasa

Normal operations resumed at the Moi International Airport (MIA) in Mombasa County on Thursday after Airport workers called off their strike late Wednesday just in time to receive foreign tourists.

Some 246 Italian tourists landed in Mombasa in the aftermath of the workers’ industrial action to protest the government’s deal with Indian firm, Adani Enterprises.

The Neos airline flight, which the tourists were aboard, touched down at the airport at 10:30am, a day after chaotic scenes had been witnessed at airports around the country during protests by airport workers.

The workers were opposing the planned leasing of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to India’s Adani Enterprises.

They called off their protests late Wednesday after a return-to-work resolution was reached between aviation workers, airport management, and the government in Nairobi.

The strike by the workers had led to significant delays, long queues, and cancellation of flights, causing considerable inconvenience for travelers.

However, with the resumption of normal operations, passengers experienced smoother movement through the airport without incident.

Tour company drivers and local businesses in Mombasa, which had been affected by the disruptions, expressed relief at the restored order.

“The strike caused a significant slowdown. We hope such disruptions can be avoided in the future, as they affect our operations and waste valuable time,” noted Mr Twaha Juma Shaffi, a tour driver at the MIA.

A passenger, who identified himself as Ali, echoed these sentiments.

“Kenya needs to address these strikes amicably. They affect operations and create unnecessary delays,” he said, as he prepared for his journey to Canada.

Mr Rashid Ahmed Abeid, a porter, expressed concerns about the potential impact of Adani’s takeover plans on businesses that rely on airport operations.

He warned that local tour guides and taxi drivers could lose their jobs if Adani's management decides to bring in new regulations.

“We all need to unite and oppose Adani’s takeover of the airport. We reject this takeover. Adani should go back to their own country," Mr Abeid said.

He highlighted the ongoing issues with leaking airports and noted that despite these problems, tourists continue to visit.

Mr Kumar Shah, a Mombasa resident and regular traveler, remarked on the improvement as compared to the scenes witnessed a day before.

“Yesterday was chaotic, with one of our friends stuck while trying to travel to Nairobi. Today, however, everything seems to be running smoothly. The flight rescheduling was managed well within 24 hours,” he said.

He urged the government to carefully consider decisions that could impact Kenya's reputation as a premier tourist destination.