Mombasa readies for new governor

All is set for the swearing-in ceremony of Mombasa Governor-elect Abdulswamad Nassir and his deputy Francis Thoya at the Mama Ngina Waterfront park on Thursday.

More than 10,000 people are expected at the event.

The County Assumption of the Office Committee on Wednesday inspected the venue where the inauguration is scheduled to take place between 10am and 2pm.

Committee chairperson Joab Tumbo said they are expecting a number of governors to attend as they will be in Mombasa for their induction.

“We have received a number of confirmations by senior dignitaries including governors and we hope the event will run as scheduled,” said Mr Tumbo.

Mr Nassir and Mr Thoya said they were ready for the swearing in.

“I will be taking my oath of office tomorrow and I will make my maiden speech tomorrow detailing a number of issues my administration intends to implement,” said Mr Nassir.