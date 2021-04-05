Mombasa police arrest man caught on tape torturing theft suspect

Torture suspect Swabir Mohamed

Swabir Mohamed is pictured at Urban Police Station in Mombasa County on April 5, 2021, shortly after his arrest over a man's torture for alleged theft.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

Police in Mombasa County are holding a man caught on tape torturing a man for allegedly stealing from Ajab Mills in Shimanzi.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Class eight pupil who went missing found dead

  2. Tribunal overturns suspension of Jubilee MCAs

  3. Lamu mosque infuriated by Jay Z's T-shirt design

  4. Nairobi County Assembly to resume sittings on Tuesday

  5. Man in Mombasa torture video arrested

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.