Mombasa residents lynch four suspected robbers 

Four suspected robbers were on Tuesday night lynched after a failed attempted robbery at Amani Estate in Liwatoni, Mombasa.

The suspects were killed by the mob at around 8.30pm when they were allegedly planning to carry out the burglary.

During the foiled robbery, a watchman only identified as Peter was injured and rushed to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital where he is recuperating.

According to a police report obtained by Nation.Africa, the suspects arrived in a yellow motorcycle registration number KMEA 848N.

Peter stopped the four and started questioning them and that’s when he was attacked by the suspects.

“Upon integration, the four turned violent and stabbed him with a knife in the stomach injuring him seriously. He was rushed to Coast General Hospital by good samaritans and is undergoing treatment,” reads the police report.

It is during the attack that another watchman, Aggrey Mukunzy, raised alarm which attracted members of the public, police say.

“The thugs were cornered and subjected to mob justice where all four were fatally injured. The bodies were moved to Coast General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification,” reads the police report.