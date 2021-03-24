Mombasa residents lynch four suspected robbers 

Likoni OCPD Willy Simba. He warned riders not to carry “strange” passengers, especially at night following a wave of crime that has made boda boda riders to work while armed. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Mohamed Ahmed

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Four suspected robbers were on Tuesday night lynched after a failed attempted robbery at Amani Estate in Liwatoni, Mombasa.

