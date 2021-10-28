Mombasa feted as one of Africa’s most people-friendly cities

Motorists along the Sheikh Abdullah Farsy road in Mombasa County use all four lanes to leave the CBD to Nyali in an initiative dubbed "Happy Hour". The initiative by the Mombasa County Traffic department necessitates effective traffic management during peak hours.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

Mombasa County’s “Happy Hour” traffic decongestion model, its well paved city centre roads and the white and blue colours on its buildings have earned it a place among the best people-friendly cities in Africa.

