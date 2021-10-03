Lovers Lucy Nyokabi, Rastaman plunge to death in Mtwapa's Bigsal apartments

Neighbours at the scene where two lovers jumped to their deaths from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, on Saturday. Police are investigating the incident as they search for the identities of the two.

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno I Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, two lovers jumped to their deaths at an apartment in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, in what police are suspecting to be a double suicide.

