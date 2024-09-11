Lovebirds hop from dreamy proposal to Mombasa airport chaos

In the midst of a picturesque romance in Mombasa that was crowned by a memorable marriage proposal, couple Maia Dylan and Celine Calvanes found themselves at the centre of an unexpected disruption.

Their enchanting trip to Mombasa, which culminated in a heartfelt proposal, was marred by chaos at Mombasa airport after workers downed their tools, affecting their return journey to Nairobi.

Having enjoyed a blissful stay in Mombasa, Maia and Celine were giddy as they anticipated their flight back to Nairobi.

But even with their travel plans thrown into disarray, Maia and Celine stood in stark contrast to the frustration around them at the airport. When the Nation crew came across them while interviewing stranded passengers, they still seemed giddy with excitement, fresh from their romantic milestone.

Still, their story underscored the broader impact of the airport disruption on travelers' lives, turning their a perfect relaxing journey into a challenging ordeal.

Another traveller, Mombasa County Director of Medical Services Dr Shem Patta, whose flight was initially scheduled for 9.30am, also faced uncertainty at the same airport earlier today.

"We’ve been told there are some delays, but they anticipate that we should be able to travel," he said.

For tourists travelling overseas, some were distressed over missing connecting flights.