KPA staff arrested over questionable business dealing

A senior official of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) whose company did business with the corporation is in police custody after he was arrested for receiving Sh2.4 million consultancy services payment.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) accuses Mr Joseph Patterson Okhako, who is also director of the Ethics Institute of East Africa, of doing business with his employer contrary to the law.

“Mr Okhako is accused of offering consultancy and training services to KPA through his private entity (the Ethics Institute of East Africa) and receiving approximately Sh2.4 million without making a disclosure to his employer about his role and interest in the institute.

“Public officers are prohibited from engaging in any conduct where their private interests compete with the public interest. They should also not use their positions of trust to confer benefits to themselves or other persons,” the commission said.

The Nation learnt the official was Wednesday being held at the Mombasa court cells pending plea taking.