Joy, as Shakahola child survivor is reunited with family

A family in Mombasa has breathed a sigh of relief after the government returned an eight-year-old child, the first survivor rescued from the Shakahola forest.

Mr Francis Wanje expressed joy at getting back his grandson, who he rescued from the forest on March 17 before the government took him away.

"After rescuing the boy, I stayed with him at my home in Shanzu for a month with the permission of the Children's Office in Malindi. Then the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) ordered me to hand him over to the children's home for security reasons," he explained.

Months of back and forth with the government followed, as well as psychological anguish over the loss he suffered in the Shakahola tragedy, where he lost four members of his family.

Today, however, Mr Wanje found relief when his grandchild, the first survivor of the tragedy, was returned to him.

"The child was brought to my house and given to me. It was my best Christmas present," said Mr Wanje.

The high school teacher has been fighting for custody of the child since the Shakahola tragedy was first revealed on March 17.

"I have been pursuing my grandchild's case for the past eight months, but I am now relieved that the child is with me," he said.

The boy's two younger siblings died in the forest where they had moved with their parents, Emily Kahunda Wanje and Isaac Ngala.

The two boys died of starvation.

Despite having his grandson back, Mr Wanje remains despondent as he continues to search for his daughter, Ms Kahunda, and son-in-law, Mr Ngala, who are believed to have perished in the forest.

Mr Ngala, 36, a General Service Unit officer stationed in Gilgil, abandoned his duty to join the Good New International Church, which is linked to suspected Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Ms Kahunda, 37, also left her work at the Mama Nakuja Children's Home before disappearing into the forest. The last time he saw her was on March 17, when he visited her.

"They were holding their firstborn, who was very weak, waiting for him to die and be buried. I saved the boy, but my daughter and her husband disappeared into the forest the same day. I have not seen them since," he said.

This year has been difficult for Mr Wanje as he loses sleep over the whereabouts of his daughter and son-in-law.

Mr Wanje is troubled by the fact that his family has disappeared before his eyes. Despite numerous searches with the help of his family and security agencies, they have not been successful.

"There are rumours that they are no longer alive, but I do not believe in rumours. We are waiting for the results of the DNA analysis of the exhumed bodies to determine the truth. We cannot draw any conclusions at this time," he said.

Mr Wanje is one of many families waiting for the government to complete and release the results of the DNA analysis conducted on the 429 bodies exhumed from the forest.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie has been linked to the deaths of his followers and is currently in Shimo La Tewa Prison as investigations continue into his role in the mass murder of his followers in Shakahola Forest.

He is being held with 29 others who the state alleges may have helped him enforce the deadly fast on his followers.