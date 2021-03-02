Joho moves to tackle Mombasa's unending garbage problem

Heaps of Garbage at the VOK dumpsite months after it was shut down by the County Government of Mombasa.

Photo credit: Kevid Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Governor Hassan Joho has shut down all the illegal dumpsites in Mombasa in a move aimed at dealing with waste that is choking the tourism hub.

