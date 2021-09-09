Joho lures Ukraine to boost Mombasa’s tourist fortunes

Tourists at the Flamingo PrideInn Beach Resort in Mombasa. Officials from Mombasa County government have pitched camp in Ukraine in a bid to woo European visitors to the coastal travel destination.

By  Winnie Atieno

Officials from the Mombasa County government have pitched camp in Ukraine in a bid to woo European visitors to the coastal travel destination amid dwindling returns in the local tourism industry brought about by Covid-19.

