I was promised CS position after joining Kenya Kwanza, Ali Mbogo says

Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, who was the running mate of Mombasa Wiper governor candidate Mike Sonko, was promised the Lands Cabinet Secretary position for joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Mr Mbogo and Mr Sonko defected to Kenya Kwanza at the weekend after abandoning their gubernatorial bid. They will support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Hassan Omar.

At a rally at the Kadongo grounds on Sunday evening, Mr Mbogo said the CS position was part of the political deal agreed with Kenya Kwanza.

“I have gone through a lot of suffering in the Wiper Democratic Movement, but let us teach them a lesson on August 9. Dr Ruto will be

Kenya’s fifth President and I will be the Lands CS,” he said when he campaigned for UDA candidates.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was promised the same position by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga if he wins.

“Between Governor Joho and I, who can you trust to help fight land injustices, grabbing and squatter challenges as Lands minister? I have never grabbed any land. Elect DP Ruto and Mr Omar so that we can resolve the challenges affecting this region,” Mr Mbogo stated.

Mr Sonko was also promised three principal secretaries and four ambassadorial positions in a memorandum of understanding with the Ruto-led alliance.

Mr Mbogo said he would not support a political outfit where ODM Mombasa governor candidate Mr Abdulswamad Nassir and Governor Joho are members.

He urged his supporters to elect UDA candidates.

“Vote in protest against our opponents,” said the first-time MP, who won the Kisauni seat in 2017 on a Wiper ticket.

After Mr Sonko defected to Kenya Kwanza, Mombasa Wiper officials said he only joined the latter party recently to vie for the Mombasa governor’s seat so as to shield himself from his political woes that led to his impeachment in Nairobi in 2020.

Wiper Mombasa chairman Sheikh Omar Twaha, said the party would campaign for Mr Nassir and Mr Odinga.

Sheikh Twaha had been wooing Mr Mbogo not to defect with Mr Sonko.

“All this time he was supporting DP Ruto and UDA but he has decided to come out openly. Wiper will remain in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition and we have decided to support the ODM gubernatorial candidate,” he said.

Mr Sonko promised Mombasa residents that he would share the political positions equally.

“Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua are our biggest traitors and number one enemy. Mr Joho is the man who frustrated our bid for governor. Ten years in leadership, Mr Joho has failed to bring developments in the county,” he added.

Mr Sonko joined Mr Omar at AIC church in Shanzu and preached peace and thanked Mr Mbogo for standing by him.

He said he has negotiated for enough positions in the national and county governments.

“Our opponents have promised Mr Joho the CS position so I proposed to the DP to give Mr Mbogo the same position so that we can end land challenges in this region,” he said.