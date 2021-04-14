Nothing is as annoying as getting stuck in traffic on your way home after a long day’s work.

One gets envious of road users on the opposite lanes, which often have less traffic.

But what if it were possible to use some of those ‘empty’ lanes?

In Mombasa County, this is possible during the evenings under an arrangement called “happy hour”.

At exactly 5:30pm, motorists have the liberty to “break traffic” rules on Sheikh Abdalla Farsy Road at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital junction to Nyali’s Fidel Odinga Road.

This is triggered by a siren blaring from a county inspectorate vehicle that usually clears the way for outbound traffic as it escorts other road users towards the Mombasa CBD.

How Mombasa blazed the trail with traffic ‘happy hour’

At the crossroads, motorists are then directed to use both lanes to exit the island through Buxton onto Nyali Bridge to Kengeleni (Lights) junction.

Motorists leaving Mombasa island get to speed on any of the four lanes and are thus able to exit the island within minutes.

The ‘happy hour’ started in February 2019.

‘Happy hour’, in engineering terms known as tidal flow action, involves opening some lanes on the less busy side of a carriageway at peak times to reverse traffic.

In some countries, it takes actual shifting of the median barrier, adding extra lanes on the busier side of the road.

The Mombasa transport department, working with traffic police officers and county traffic marshals, helps clear the backlog of vehicular traffic stretching to as far as Fontanella roundabout.

County Transport Executive Tawfiq Balala said this drastically lessens traffic.

“Once the happy hour is on, all four lanes are available for a single direction traffic flow. It is only for 15 minutes, but it will clear this traffic backlog,” Mr Balala notes.

Traffic builds along Sheikh Abdullah Farsy road in Mombasa County before the Happy hour which starts at 5:30 pm on the weekdays. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.

On January 29, 2021, the county gazetted the ‘happy hour’ as a by-law within Mombasa under gazette notice No. 1665.

Then acting Transport Executive Godfrey Nato noted the temporary closure of the roads would help in effective traffic management during peak hours.

“Traffic shall flow in one direction from the CBD towards Mainland North on both carriageways for a period not exceeding 15 minutes per session for a maximum of three sessions between 5pm and 6.30pm on weekdays,” read the notice.

“The flow shall begin from Bondeni along Sheikh Abdullah Farsy through Nyali Bridge, Fidel Odinga road and culminate at the Mamba Roundabout through Links Road.”

The move has generated mixed reactions from commuters and other sector players, with some praising it and others vehemently opposing the intervention.

Motorists along the Sheikh Abdullah Farsy road in Mombasa County use all four lanes to leave the CBD to Nyali in an initiative dubbed Happy Hour. The initiative by the Traffic department necessitates effective traffic management during peak hours. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

Mr Benjamin Allan says he takes five minutes from Makadara to his home in Mkomani, Nyali. This is unlike before, when he would waste close to 45 minutes in traffic.

"The ‘happy hour’ is the best thing that has ever happened in Mombasa. I always look forward to getting home within the shortest time possible. It is fun cruising on the opposite lane. It is thrilling and unique, a first in Kenya. This innovation comes as a huge relief for thousands of motorists heading North,” Mr Allan explains.

Hawkers at the Buxton junction decry that the Happy Hour initiative by the Mombasa County Government makes them lose business as would-be clients rush past them during the evening peak hour. The hawkers say they make a kill whenever there is a traffic jam. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

“The introduction of the happy hour has been very effective in alleviating the traffic menace. I used to take an hour and a half before getting home, but with this, I am usually home within 30-45 minutes,” Mr Hawadh Saad told nation.africa.

Ms Rose Nyanchoka said she is happy because she “flies” on her way home.

“I like it because I experience less stress these days.”

However, not everyone is impressed, as some say it favours those living in the leafy suburbs of Nyali, but inconveniences others, especially those heading into Mombasa island.

Mr Simon Mose, a matatu driver plying the Mombasa-Kilifi-Malindi route says the ‘happy hour’ inconveniences them whenever they are heading into the island.

“We are sometimes caught up in a jam from Kengeleni. It is good but not for business,” Mr Mose said.

Ms Mercy Waithera, who hawks fruits at the Buxton junction, says the initiative is not good for them as they depend on the traffic jam to make sales.

“This happy hour denies us a chance to sell our wares to motorists. It is also dangerous for those who are new in Mombasa and are caught in the confusion,” Mama Peter said.

The initiative has been copied in other parts of the country, including on Kiambu, Limuru and Kamiti roads, although on these routes it happens at the discretion of the police officers manning the roads.