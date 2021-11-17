Hassan Joho kin Mohammed Amir dumps ODM for Ruto’s UDA

Mohamed Amir,

Mr Mohamed Amir, then the Mombasa County Inspectorate Director, during a press briefing in July 2018. Mr Amir has joined UDA as he plans to vie for the county senator’s seat.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has claimed a big political win after a member of the powerful Joho family joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.