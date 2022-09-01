Hard work awaits Nassir in Mombasa after his victory

Mombasa Governor-elect Abdulswamad Nassir faces a full in-tray as he takes over from Mr Hassan Joho following his poll victory.

From dealing with pending bills worth over Sh4 billion, enhancing service delivery and forming his executive team, Mr Nassir will have his hands full.

He will also be required to align some of his development plans with those of the national government since the county hosts key national assets such as the Mombasa port.

The port featured prominently during his campaigns as he pledged to return services that were taken to inland container depots in Nairobi and Naivasha.

Joho’s proxy

Mr Nassir will also have to grapple with the perception that he was contesting as Mr Joho’s proxy, claims he has denied.

Addressing thousands of jubilant residents after being declared the governor-elect, Mr Nassir said he was nobody’s “project”.

“After my swearing in, the Mombasa County Government administration will be that of Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir. I’ll strive to complete the projects he [Mr Joho] started and where there are mistakes, we will rectify them,” he said.

The garbage menace and water shortage are among the major challenges Mr Nassir is expected to tackle.

Job descriptions

Political analyst Hassan Mwakimako said Mr Nassir must prioritise service delivery. He added that operations at the county government were unstructured with some staff lacking clear job descriptions.

“There are so many busybodies at the county government. Mombasa residents have also complained about mismanagement of funds,” Prof Mwakimako said. Mr Nassir, he added, also has to create a conducive environment for businesspeople, as the current regime doesn’t favour most of them. The Pwani University lecturer further said Mr Nassir’s administration must also ensure that workers are paid on time.

“There have been incessant salary delays, especially for health workers, and claims of statutory deductions not being remitted,” Prof Mwakimako said.

Campaign promises

Ms Maimuna Mwidau said Mr Nassir has the burden of meeting residents’ demands and especially his campaign promises.

“One was that he would return port services to Mombasa. He must now deliver on that pledge,” Ms Mwaidau said, adding, Mr Nassir will have to confront the issue of a bloated workforce and high wage bill.

She wondered how Mr Nassir will fundraise to complete county projects, noting the huge financial burden he has inherited.

Ms Mwidau said the issue of legislation at the county assembly will also be important to Mr Nassir in implementing his development programme.

Myriad challenges

Mr Nassir’s Orange Democratic Movement party has a majority of seats in the House and he is unlikely to have a hard time getting key legislations passed.

Mr Mandwamrombo Mwakera said Mombasa faces huge problems that require bold actions by Mr Nassir to surmount.

He said the incoming county chief must take deliberate steps to address the myriad challenges that have been facing the residents of Mombasa County for a long time.