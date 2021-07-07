Expect traffic disruption on Makupa bridge, KeNHA tells motorists

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has warned motorists in Mombasa about a temporary diversion as construction of the new 457-metre Makupa Bridge continues.

The bridge will replace the 1929 colonial Makupa Causeway, which links Mombasa island to the mainland.

Residents of Changamwe, Magongo, Miritini, Mazeras and Jomvu and motorists entering and leaving Mombasa will be the most affected, as the bridge connects the Changamwe roundabout to the island through Kibarani.

KeNHA plans to divert traffic on the lower lane that leads motorists into the port city to an alternative route to provide sufficient space for the contractor.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the general public that the island-bound carriage on the causeway shall be closed off effective July 10, 2021, and all affected traffic diverted to the Nairobi-bound carriageway, which will then serve as the way in and out of Mombasa until works are completed,” the agency said in a statement.

China Communications Construction Company won the contract for the work in November last year.

The work on the two four-lane parallel bridges was expected to last one year, and will cost taxpayers Sh4.5 billion.

The bridge will be 20 metres wide on each side and will have a two-metre rail for non-motorised traffic and a pedestrian pathway. It will be made from reinforced concrete with foundation pillars of up to 40-metres deep.

The bridge is expected to end interference with aquatic life, something that has been a concern to marine experts.