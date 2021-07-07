Expect traffic disruption on Makupa bridge, KeNHA tells motorists

Makupa Bridge

Construction workers at the site of the Makupa Bridge in Mombasa in this picture taken on April 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has warned motorists in Mombasa about a temporary diversion as construction of the new 457-metre Makupa Bridge continues.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Bhang helps me cope with work, says grave digger

  2. Coast Guard alarmed by plastic waste pollution in Indian Ocean

  3. PRIME Setback for Kericho’s bid to seize land from multinationals

  4. Expect traffic disruption on Makupa bridge, KeNHA tells motorists

  5. Taita Taveta assembly to pay nominated MCA for suspending him

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.