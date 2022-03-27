Ethnicity, gender card plays out as Shahbal picks deputy

Stakes in the Mombasa governor race went a notch higher last week after former Cabinet minister Karisa Maitha’s sister was unveiled as businessman Suleiman Shahbal’s running mate.

Mrs Selina Maitha Lewa is a younger sister of Mr Maitha, who died in 2004 while on a work trip to Germany.

Mr Shahbal is one of the frontrunners eyeing the ODM ticket. The issue of gender equality has recently gained greater significance and by picking a woman as his deputy, Mr Shahbal is keen on tilting the political scales in his favour.

There has been political talk that male contenders who do not pick female running mates will not be considered worth women’s vote. Also in the race for the ODM ticket are Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and Deputy Governor William Kingi.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Mr Shahbal, who is the first aspirant in the Coast region to pick his running mate, said the former government administrator is fit for the post.

Since the start of devolution in 2013, politicians in coastal counties have often sought to balance community representation and gender in their line-ups. The fact that he introduced Mrs Lewa, a Mijikenda, in her Majaoni village lends credence to this assertion.

Although his choice of a Maitha relative is expected to raise the political heat in the contest, Mr Shahbal insisted that he focused on Mrs Lewa’s individual abilities, rather than her gender or relation to the Maithas.

“When seeking a deputy governor, you must keep it in the back of your mind that whoever you select could be the next governor in case of your death or anything. Select someone who is professional, competent and understands the agenda for Mombasa,” he said.

Influential politicians

Mr Shahbal vied on the Jubilee Party ticket in 2017 polls and garnered 69,515 votes, losing to incumbent Hassan Joho of ODM who got 221,177 votes. In 2013 election, Mr Shahbal, then of Wiper Party, garnered 94,905 votes against Mr Joho’s 132,583.

He also revisited the ODM nomination debate, saying: “We want nominations to be aboveboard; we do not want any boardroom selection. After nomination, we will intensify our campaigns to win the governor seat.”

Mrs Lewa disclosed that she had an in-depth conversation with Mr Shahbal before she decided to join politics. She had been a deputy county commissioner in Machakos and held the same position in an acting capacity in Kalama sub-county until January.

She debuted in public administration as a district officer in Kiambu, a post she held from 2004 to 2006. She later held similar positions in Kilifi, Bomet and Narok.

“I was raised in a political family, but, personally, I have never been a politician. I was very close to my brother and before he passed away, he was devoted to serving his people wholly.”

Mr Maitha had become one of the most influential politicians in the Coast region by the time he died.

His name is often mentioned alongside former Coast political stalwarts Shariff Nassir and Ronald Ngala.

Women in leadership

“I am eager to complete the work my brother had started. He had a vision to find a permanent solution to the joblessness faced by our youth and infrastructural development,” she said.

“My vision is to assist residents to get scholarships, and the youth to get job opportunities through different means without relying on opportunities within the county government.

“There are ways (of increasing job opportunities) such as enabling industrialisation and public-private partnerships within the country and abroad so that our youth can get employment.”

Mrs Lewa said she has been in community leadership for two decades and can handle the responsibilities of deputy governor.

“I’ve been an administrator for a long time. I worked in the government for 18 years and at community organisations for two years,” she said. “In total, I have been interacting with communities for 20 years. The field may change because [politics is rather chaotic] compared with where I came from, but the roles remain to be serving the community.”

She urged women to get more involved in leadership as early as they can if they have political ambitions.

“Politics requires endurance. In every journey, you must start from somewhere. There are steps that you must follow.”