End of the road for PrideInn Hotel, in Mombasa city centre

Mombasa PrideInn hotel on Haile Selassie Avenue will close its doors indefinitely at the end of this month following the expiry of its lease even as the hospitality industry continues to struggle to recover from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotel management informed its clients, suppliers and patrons that all operations will cease at the end of March 2023.

“After fruitful and productive years of operations in the city of Mombasa, our PrideInn Haile Selassie property will no longer be under the PrideInn Hotels portfolio. Our lease had expired and since we did not renew it, the property management had other plans with the asset,” the hotels’ Group Managing Director, Hasnain Noorani told Nation.

The hotel centrally located in the heart of Mombasa is known for its top-notch meeting and conference offering.

“The hotel was more focused on conferences, especially for those who were seeking the services within the city. We pride ourselves in having the best conference rooms in the town centre,” Mr Noorani added.

But, following the PrideInn Group of Hotels announcement on the closure of its Haile Selassie branch, those seeking to host their conventions within Mombasa will be forced to seek services outside the city centre.

Mr Noorani noted the PrideInn Haile Selassie branch has been in operation for the last 12 years.

“As we mark the end of an illustrious chapter of dedicated service to our guests and the community we assure them we will honour all contractual obligations and commitments that we had made for this hotel up to the end of March,” said Mr Noorani.

The workers affected by the move will now be transferred to the other branches.

Junior suite

The hotel also offers its visitors' accommodation divided into four room categories, the deluxe, club, superior and junior suite.

It has a multi-cuisine restaurant that serves Chinese, Traditional Indian and African dishes as well as offers indoor spaces for event planners.

Clients have been advised to seek services at the other branches across the coast and country at large under the premium, comfort and safari camp hotels.

The PrideInn chain of hotels has eight hotels including PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort and Spa, PrideInn Flamingo Beach Resort, PrideInn Nyali, PrideInn Diani, PrideInn Westlands, and PrideInn Azure which range from luxury to economy.

With the closure of the PrideInn branch in Mombasa City Centre, the chain will remain with seven branches.