Boost to tourism as Mt Kenya Safari Club reopens after two years 

The Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki has reopened its doors after being closed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, signalling the revival of tourism in the region.

The renowned world-class hotel, located at the foot of Mt Kenya, shut down its operations in March 2020 following Kenya’s ban on the entry of international travellers.

Speaking during the relaunch of the hotel today, Mr Mehdi Morad, the general manager of Fairmont Hotels in Kenya, said it has introduced a variety of new products, including a new route for hikers intending to scale Mt Kenya.

There are only four routes to the mountain currently – Narumoru, Sirimon, Mt Kenya School of Adventure and Chogoria, all located on the eastern side of the mountain.

The Mt Kenya Safari Club route will now be the fifth.

Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club workers after it re-opened its doors to clients on July 6, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

“We have partnered with the Kenya Forest Service, Mt Kenya Wildlife Conservancy and Kenya Wildlife Service to revamp a complete mountain package,” Mr Morad said.

The partnership will also enable visitors to the five-star establishment to enjoy game drives and have a view of wildlife species including the rare and endangered mountain bongo antelope in the Mt Kenya Forest.

Several iconic hotels in the Mt Kenya region, including Outspan, Treetops, Serena Mountain Lodge and Green Hills, have closed down in recent years, with investors blaming declining numbers of foreign tourists.

But the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club, which won the 2018 World Travel Awards as Africa’s leading hotel, is focusing on the local market to revive its business.

“Previously, locals comprised 70 percent of our guests and we intend to increase this number by offering incentives that will accommodate them. We encourage them to hold social functions at the hotel’s scenic sites and also engage in sports like golf,” Mr Morad explained.

The hotel is supporting locals by buying the bulk of its food supplies from the area’s farmers.

It has since rehired 85 of the workers it had laid off as it prepares to restart full operations.

It sits on 1,250 acres and has 250 guest rooms.