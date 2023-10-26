DCI officer arrested for snatching mobile phone from Mombasa woman

Detectives in Mombasa are holding their colleague for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a Mombasa resident during Mashujaa Day celebrations last week.

Police are holding the DCI police officer, who is based in Turkana County, after he allegedly snatched a mobile phone worth Sh25,000 from a woman in Mombasa.

At the time of the incident, the victim notes that at 9am on Friday she was buying fruit from a vendor on Nkrumah Road when she received a phone call but it was snatched by a by the driver of a tuk-tuk, a three-wheeled vehicle popular in coastal towns.

According to a police report, the driver of the said tuk-tuk was identified as a DCI officer.

"As he tried to drive off towards Treasury Square, the fruit vendor hung on to the tuk-tuk, demanding that the driver return the phone. But the suspect threatened to stab the fruit vendor, forcing him to jump off the tuk-tuk. The driver then started driving back and forth, trying to run over the vendor," reads a police report filed at Central Police Station.

While all this was going on, it was reported shortly afterwards that a group of police officers who were on their way to the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park for the Mashujaa Day celebrations and who witnessed the incident, boarded an Isuzu Dmax belonging to the Ministry of Water and chased down the tuk-tuk.