Crisis looming as Mombasa health workers issue strike notice

Police officers attempt to stop health workers from Coast General Hospital in Mombasa County during a demonstration on along Abdelnasser road on December 15, 2020.


Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

What you need to know:

  • The health workers under the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) and the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), accused the county government of non-remittance of loan deductions.

Health workers in Mombasa County have issued a strike notice due to unresolved issues with their employer, including non-remittance of loan deductions.

