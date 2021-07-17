Kilifi disputes ministry's Covid-19 report citing Kemri backlog

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi during the opening of the Covid-19 Medical Complex in Kilifi town on May 6, 2020.
 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kilifi County has disputed the Covid-19 results announced by the Ministry of Health on Friday, in which it overtook Nairobi to record the highest number of infections.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Revealed: ‘The butcher of Moi’s Bridge’

  2. Kilifi disputes ministry's Covid-19 report

  3. Over 2,000 face hunger, water shortage in Lamu villages

  4. 'Political detractors to blame for Laikipia budget impasse'

  5. Together until the end: Couple dies one day apart

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.