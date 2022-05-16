Court orders officials not to dump waste at Mwakirunge

The garbage crisis in Mombasa is far from over after the Environment and Land Court ordered county officials not to deposit waste at the Mwakirunge dumpsite.

The ruling followed a petition from Mwakirunge resident Ainea Ragen, who described the site as an eyesore and a health hazard.

"Pending hearing and determination of this petition, an injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the respondents jointly and severally from dumping wastes of any nature or form at Mwakirunge site,” said Justice Lucas Naikuni.

Justice Naikuni also directed the Kiembeni Police Station commander, under whose jurisdiction the dumpsite falls, to ensure that the order is enforced and that law and order is maintained.

"The petitioner has to serve the respondents within seven days for them to respond within the next 14 days from date of service,” ordered the judge.

The petitioner has sued Mombasa County, the Lands Cabinet Secretary, National Environment Management Authority, Kenya Airport

Authority and the Attorney-General.

The Mwakirunge dumpsite lies near Moi International Airport, within 13km of its flight path.

The site became one of the major waste disposal points after the closure of the Kibarani dumpsite, which has since been converted into a recreational facility.

Before the Mwakirunge dumpsite opened, the county had three such waste disposal locations, including the Likoni quarries.

Mombasa has 63 transfer stations for garbage and litter collection. Most of the waste is generated by households and commercial entities.

In 2018, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) opposed the opening of the Mwakirunge site, saying the area has a navigation aid for planes landing at the Mombasa airport.

The KCAA lamented that aggressive Indian crows, which scavenge at the Mwakirunge dumpsite, posed a big risk to planes approaching the airport.