Coast leaders slam Gachagua for attacking NIS boss Noordin Haji

Coast leaders led by former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo have come to the defence of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticised his performance and called for his resignation.

In a meeting with Coast MPs, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo criticised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for blaming Haji in the wake of recent protests.

"We have seen accusations directed at the head of Intelligence, Mr Haji, for failing to inform President William Ruto and his deputy about the GenZ protests against Finance Bill 2024.

These allegations against Mr Haji are baseless. They are just an excuse because he is from a minority community. Leave Mr Haji alone and let him do his job. He is doing a good job," said Senator Madzayo.

Senator Madzayo alleged that the Deputy President was trying to put someone from his tribe in charge of intelligence.

He stressed that security matters in Kenya are not the responsibility of one person but a collective responsibility of others, including the Ministry of Interior, headed by Prof Kithure Kindiki, and the Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, who also play crucial roles.

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho echoed the concept of collective responsibility in government operations, saying it's not the time to point fingers.

He condoled the families who lost their loved ones while praising the GenZ youth for their courage and unity in opposing the 2024 Finance Bill.

"We send our condolences to the Kenyans who lost their loved ones. When the history of Kenya is written, you will be remembered in a significant way. We came together as a coastal region and pledged our support to those who have been hospitalised," he said.

He acknowledged that Kenya has opened a new chapter in its democracy and is experiencing a new awakening.

"Thanks to the GenZ, we have realised that there can be a Kenya without tribalism, religion or colour.

The protesters did not consider religion, class or colour; they came to express their aspirations as one. It is a lesson we have learnt that we can unite without looking at our differences," he added.

Joho commended the youth for their excellent work in voicing their concerns and being heard.

He also warned the police against using excessive force and live bullets on the protesters and condemned the criminals and hooligans who disrupted the GenZ protests.

"When these young people take to the streets, please know that the benefits they seek will also reach you, the police.