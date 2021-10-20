Bureaucracy stalls Sh16 billion Mombasa desalination project

Hundreds of Bangladesh residents take to the streets to protest over acute water shortages in Mombasa. They blocked the main highway to the city, leaving hundreds of motorists in a traffic jam.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Two years after President Uhuru Kenyatta approved the acquisition of more than 10 acres of land for the construction of Kenya’s first desalination plant, the Sh16 billion project is yet to kick off.

