Big blow to Shahbal as senators halt Buxton housing project

Construction site of the Sh6 billion Buxton affordable housing project that has been suspended by the Senate Committee on Roads,​ Transport and Infrastructure until the grievances by the evicted tenants are heard and determined. 

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno I Nation Media Group.

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

A Senate committee has suspended work on a Sh6 billion affordable housing project in Buxton, Mombasa, until evicted tenants’ grievances are resolved.

