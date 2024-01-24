Anti-graft body arrests nine over Sh62m KPA tender fraud

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested nine people, including six Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) officials and three contractors, over Sh62 million tender irregularities.

Officers arrested five KPA officials on Tuesday evening while four others were arrested at night for what the EACC believes was collusion in awarding the contract to a company owned by an employee of the authority.

The tender was awarded in 2016 to a company identified as Chemiso East Africa, owned by an employee, but is said to have supplied nothing.

The nine are expected to be charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property, conflict of interest, money laundering, forgery and uttering false documents.

The suspects have been processed at Central Police Station and are expected to appear in Mombasa Court this morning.