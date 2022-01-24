Kipevu Sewerage Plant

The Kipevu Sewerage Treatment Plant at Kipevu in Changamwe District which serves Mombasa's west mainland only. 

Mombasa

Alarm as Mombasa spews raw waste into Indian Ocean

By  Winnie Atieno

What you need to know:

  • Kizingo Sewerage Treatment Plant, which was constructed two decades ago with a design capacity of 10,000m3 per day, is out of service. 
  • In his 2020 State of the County Address, Governor Hassan Joho acknowledged sanitation coverage in the devolved unit was wanting.  

As big waves and high tides sweep across the Indian Ocean, huge piles of garbage are daily washed ashore at the Kenyan Coast. 

