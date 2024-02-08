10 years in a Mombasa morgue: The story of British tycoon Harry Roy Veevers


Harry Veevers, 64, from Rochdale, UK died at his home in Kenya in 2013.

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Expatriate Harry Veevers, 64, died at his home in Mombasa, Kenya in 2013.
  • British tycoon was allegedly poisoned after he told his wife he was leaving her for another woman, his sons claimed in an inquest. 
  • The businessman's estate remains unresolved as Roy is believed to have died without leaving a will.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM 10 years in a Mombasa morgue: The story of Harry Veevers

  2. PREMIUM Why British tycoon's body may still stay in Mombasa morgue over 10 years later

  3. PREMIUM Can a man have an allergic reaction to his own sperms?

    Sad couple

  4. PREMIUM Motor Clinic: How good is your mastery of road signs?

    road signs

  5. PREMIUM Labour of love: Mother who carries disabled son to studio

    Edwin Cheburet