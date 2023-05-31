 Nigerian arrested with Sh7.5m heroin, deported to Abuja

A Nigerian national who has been on the police radar has been nabbed today together with six other Kenyans with heroin worth Sh7.5 million.

Solomon Chidozie Okafor had settled in Malindi in 2020 and used to pause as a hawker targeting tourists as his top clients.

Police have deported him to Abuja, Nigeria, via an Ethiopian airline through the Moi International Airport.

The operation, which was conducted on Wednesday, saw six other Kenyans arrested in the Mtwapa area of Mombasa by officers drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

They include Said Kombo Chiwera alongside his associates Richard Wachira and Rajab Ali Mwinyi, who distribute heroin and cocaine within Mtwapa.

Ramadhan Hamza Juma, alias Rama Mbongo, is reported to be a dealer in the Tononoka area.

The owner of the prestigious Casuarina Plaza located in Malindi and businessman Anwar Ali Omar are also among those nabbed.

Mr Okafor is said to be a distributor of both cocaine and heroin within Malindi and its environs.

A senior detective privy to the operation noted that investigations pointed out that Okafor, a Nigerian national, had settled in Malindi since 2020, where he set up an elaborate drug distribution network while posing as a hawker and targeting tourists.

The detectives recovered two kilograms of narcotics during the operation that tested positive for cocaine and heroin.

Two motor vehicles were seized, which police believe could be proceeds of drug sales, suspecting they were used in the distribution of the illegal drugs.

Assorted packaging and weighing materials were also recovered from the traffickers.

The six suspects are being held at the Mombasa Port police station and will be arraigned at Malindi and Mombasa Law Courts on Friday, June 2.

Declared war

Last year, President Ruto declared war on drug dealers and cartels, assuring the public that his administration would deal with the drug problem in the coastal region.

He warned drug barons to leave Kenya before the law got to them.

While on his visit to Kilifi County, the President ordered the government to use all available resources to tackle drug trafficking.

“I have given out an order that all those engaging in illegal drug businesses move out of this country. They should go and look for another place to do so," President Ruto said.