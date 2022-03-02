‘Nation’ digital summit starts in Mombasa

The second edition of the Nation Digital Summit organised by the Nation Media Group (NMG) kicked off in Mombasa Wednesday evening, bringing together experts from Kenya and across Africa.

Nation.Africa organised the second edition of the summit just a year after the company held a successful summit on the same topic in Mombasa, which attracted over 300 participants.

The conference will assemble various stakeholders and respected authorities in the digital world who will present and discuss ideas, innovations, discoveries and perspectives relating to the prevailing and emerging needs of the increasing digitised world.

Importantly, the summit will be a key learning opportunity for corporate executives, decision makers in government, academic institutions and small and medium enterprises leaders among other stakeholders who are keen to intensify digital technologies in their operations.

The summit will be about exchanging of ideas, inspiring and helping organisations to apply the most appropriate tech and digital strategies in line with the trends and demands of the world.

The summit will be a hybrid in-person and virtual conference which will be hosted under the theme; “The global Tech-Over” in a flat World” and it will run until Friday, March 5 2022. It is being held at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa in Mombasa.

Innovative solutions

During the three-day summit, stakeholders are expected to elaborate on the development of innovative solutions that will help to empower different sectors and create a partner ecosystem across Africa, predicting the future and emerging audience and reviewing tech revolution 50 years on.

NMG PLC Editor-in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu said the company’s products have changed in the past 15 years and that it is ready for a digital revolution.

"We have had an overwhelming season of change and communication revolution and we have make use of digital change," said Mr Mathiu.

Speaking during the official opening and summit’s dinner, Mr Mathiu said the conference will bring together different stakeholders to deliberate on the digital past and future.

Dr Wale Akinyemi, one of the key presenters, said fear of technological change has kept many organisations aback.

"Many African organisations do not have youth in senior positions which are critical in decision making, thus those who decide on behalf of organisations have fear of digitalisation, thus holding organisations at standstill," said Dr Akinyemi.

Dr Akinyemi said innovation is triggered by problems and Africa has enough to innovate to get solutions.

"Most African organisations are owned by foreigners and if continental leaders do not look out, we might end up in a digital colonisation," said Dr Akinyemi.