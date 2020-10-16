Ian Byron | Nation Media Group

Migori

Popes of war: Inside bloody battle to gain power at Legio Maria

By  Kennedy Opande  &  Ian Byron

What you need to know:

  • Last Monday, the church’s headquarters at Got Kwer shrine in Migori County, also referred to as Got Calvary (Calvary Hill), was turned into a battlefield as two rival factions clashed with police.
  • Unknown to Mr Adika and his entourage comprising armed police officers, the faction led by Mr Kalul was armed and waiting to ambush them.

 Their processions are a sight to behold. They march in bands, bellowing “Ave Maria”, “Baba” or “Messiah”.

