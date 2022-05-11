Needy boy gets full KCB scholarship after ‘Nation’ highlighted his plight

Geoffrey Omollo, a Kanga High School student who reported for Form One with an empty box, has been awarded a full scholarship by KCB Bank.

The 15-year-old, who was in class when the Nation visited the school on Wednesday, could not hide his joy. A huge load had been lifted off his shoulders.

“I am humbled by the positive gesture from strangers who came to my aid and I promise not to let them down. I will work hard so as to extend a helping hand to other students in similar challenges in future,” he said.

School Principal Reuben Kodiango said the student would receive full funding from the bank, noting that contributions from well-wishers had been channelled to the school’s endowment kitty to support other needy students with difficulties paying fees.

“I can affirm that the boy has been fully sponsored for the four years he will be here. I thank everyone who chipped in and especially the press that highlighted his plight,” Mr Kodiango told the Nation.

Endowment kitty

Many well-wishers, he said, came through for the student after images of him with an empty box went viral.

“The school has set up an endowment kitty where financial support is channelled and will come in handy in supporting other vulnerable students. Our business number is 253442 and the account number is KANGA PA,” Mr Kodiango noted.

But he expressed concerns about two other students who were yet to report for Form One due to financial difficulties though he remained upbeat that their cases would be taken care of as well.

The two students who were yet to report were Rholex Otieno, who scored 385 marks from a school in the Manyatta slums in Kisumu city, and Bravin Nyabuto, from Kisii, who scored 408 marks.

Last Wednesday, the Nation team met the young Omollo, who had reported to school with only two dictionaries and a pair of sports shoes that had seen better days.