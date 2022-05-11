Top candidates risk losing their places at Maranda High, Maseno School

When Humphrey Elaar Loreh scored 404 marks to emerge the top candidate at Korinyang Mixed Boarding/Day Primary in Turkana South sub-county in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams, it opened doors for him to join his dream school, Maranda High School in Siaya County.

Loreh, a total orphan, was required to join the school on May 3. But he is still stuck in Lodwar, hoping that a sponsor will come through. He has missed out on all available scholarship opportunities.

This is despite his school headteacher Alinoor Muhammud endorsing him on April 26 for the chance he considered a dream come true.

Loreh lived on the streets before a well-wisher, Ruth Kuya, rescued him.

Mr Muhammud said that he knows the boy as a total orphan who was taken from the streets of Lodwar and rehabilitated.

Humphrey Elaar Loreh, got 404 marks at Korinyang Mixed Boarding/Day Primary in Turkana South Sub County addressing journalists in Lodwar town. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Meda Group

"I was approached by the director of Marian Home in 2018, who said the child had agreed to go to school but far away from Lodwar town,” he said.

School needs

Ms Kuya had picked him up from the streets and stayed with him while providing for his basic and school needs.

Loreh hopes to become an accountant when he finishes school, a role he hopes to use to ensure prudent spending of money to improve people’s lives.

After failing to secure a scholarship, he has realised that even those in powerful positions favour people they know.

“I urge any well-wisher to come to his rescue," Mr Muhammud appealed.

The main entrance to Maranda High School in Siaya County. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Muhammud says that none of the 25 candidates in his school who scored 350 have secured scholarships to continue with their education.

In Chepkotii village, Siyoi ward in West Pokot, a 13-year-old needy and bright boy is also appealing for help with school fees from well-wishers.

Titus Rotich, who was abandoned by his father, scored 391 marks in the 2021 KCPE examinations to secure a place at Maseno High School.

Dreams of becoming a pilot

But the second-born in a needy family of five who sat his exams at Talau Primary School risks missing out on his Form One admission because his family has no money.

He dreams of becoming a pilot.

His mother Jane Chelimai, a single mother who survives on selling illegal liquor, is now appealing to well-wishers to help her son raise school fees amounting to 67,000 and money for other expenses.

“I have nothing to sell but rats which are flourishing on clothes. Some children are sick and not going to school,” she said.

A view of Maseno School, a key pillar in the growth of Maseno Town.

She says she had approached many people in the area for help to no avail.

“I feel confused and uncomfortable because all my friends are in school,” Rotich said, adding that he had decided to stay at home to assist with chores.

His teacher, Samuel Poghisio, said the boy is hardworking and disciplined and that any help would bring him closer to his dreams.

“The boy is thirsty for education. He has been suffering and I urge well-wishers to help him,” he said, adding that his former school supported his primary school education.