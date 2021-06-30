I will run for President, says Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado

Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Migori County Governor Okoth Obado has reiterated that he will be gunning for the country’s top seat in 2022 on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket.

