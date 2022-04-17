Confusion in ODM on new list of polling centres

The decision by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board (NEB) to come up with a new list of polling centres in Migori County which will be used during the party primaries tomorrow has sparked confusion among aspirants.

The board made the last minute changes despite an earlier communication from the party’s leadership in the county on the polling centres.

The Nation has established that NEB chairperson Catherine Mumma on Saturday night issued a new set of polling centres and shared them on a WhatsApp group.

This came a week after the ODM county leadership had communicated to aspirants at the polling centres.

Aspirants had raised concerns about the delay by the NEB to disclose the list of polling clerks, returning officers and the presiding officers. ODM County Secretary Joseph Olala accused Ms Mumma of harbouring ill intentions.

“There’s something the party is hiding from us. We had met with all aspirants and deliberated on the venues for nominations. Why then is NEB working behind our back and coming up with a new list of polling stations at the last minute? This is an act of sabotage that could end up causing chaos,” said Mr Olala.

He accused Ms Mumma of working in cahoots with a section of politicians to bungle the nominations.