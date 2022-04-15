ODM: Migori primaries only for woman rep, Suna West and ward seats

The Orange Democratic Movement party will conduct nominations only for the woman representative, Suna West constituency and ward seats in Migori on Monday.

The announcement by party chairman John Mbadi seals the fate of aspirants for governor, senator and the remaining five constituencies, where the party has issued direct tickets.

Mr Mbadi said two key seats will be subjected to universal suffrage.

“In Migori, information at my disposal is that woman representative aspirants will go through universal suffrage,” he said.

“The same will happen in Suna West, because opinion polls conducted indicate that there is a narrow margin between Mr Peter Masara, the incumbent, and his main challenger, Mr Joseph Ndiege.”

But Mr Mbadi noted that talks were underway for consensus between Dr Ayacko and Migori Woman Representative Pamella Odhiambo “to arbitrate before the final decision is arrived at”.

“The three opinion polls we conducted indicated that Mr Ayacko has an upper hand and we are considering giving him the ticket. We know there has been stiff competition between them,” he said.

Dr Ayacko was facing four other aspirants for the ODM ticket and getting a direct nomination would seal his fate.

He has long been perceived as the front-runner in the race to succeed Governor Okoth Obado, with his opponents accusing the Raila Odinga-led party of favouring his candidacy.

But Dr Odhiambo has downplayed Mr Mbadi’s sentiments as “mere theatrics meant to confuse the voters who are keen on deciding their leaders next Monday”.

“Our resolution from the last meeting was that there are nominations for all seats in Migori County on April 18. Mr Mbadi is only testing the ground and this will end up causing confusion and discontent in the party,” she said.

Direct tickets

It also emerged that Mr Eddy Okech, a Senate aspirant, and five other legislators had also been handed direct tickets ahead of the August polls.

Mr Mbadi said MPs Paul Abuor (Rongo), Walter Owino (Awendo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Junet Mohamed (Suna East) and Tom Odege (Nyatike) were given ODM tickets after their opponents switched to other parties and others decided to vie as independent candidates.

Mr Joseph Amenya, a member of ODM National Elections Board (NEB), and Migori ODM chair Philip Makabongo called on aspirants for other seats to build consensus and back one of themselves ahead of the polls.

“It is unfortunate that several aspirants have been attacking the party over nominations and issuing statements against Mr Odinga’s presidency through their supporters. Let them maintain peace because the buck stops with the party’s NEB,” he said after meeting aspirants on Wednesday.

